Brighton boss Chris Hughton is left "disappointed and frustrated" after a 1-1 draw with Huddersfield and a "harsh" red card for midfielder Davy Propper.

MATCH REPORT: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Huddersfield Town

Watch all the highlights from Saturday's fixtures on Match of the Day, 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.