BBC Sport - Brighton 1-1 Huddersfield: Chris Hughton says he is disappointed and frustrated
It wasn't Brighton's day - Hughton
- From the section Brighton
Brighton boss Chris Hughton is left "disappointed and frustrated" after a 1-1 draw with Huddersfield and a "harsh" red card for midfielder Davy Propper.
MATCH REPORT: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Huddersfield Town
