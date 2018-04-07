BBC Sport - Brighton 1-1 Huddersfield: David Wagner is sure that Huddersfield can survive
Wagner proud of Huddersfield 'bravery'
- From the section Huddersfield
Huddersfield manager David Wagner is proud of the "bravery, attitude and spirit" his players showed during a 1-1 draw at Brighton.
MATCH REPORT: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Huddersfield Town
Watch all the highlights from Saturday's fixtures on Match of the Day, 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired