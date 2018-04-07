BBC Sport - Man Utd reaction in derby win was first class - Frank Lampard

Man Utd reaction was first class - Lampard

Match of the Day pundit Frank Lampard praises Manchester United for their "first-class" reaction in a remarkable second-half comeback to beat Manchester City.

MATCH REPORT: Man City 2-3 Man Utd

Top videos

Video

Man Utd reaction was first class - Lampard

Video

Watch: McIlroy 'roaring' after stunning chip for eagle

  • From the section Golf
Video

McIlroy sinks three 'beautiful' birdies

  • From the section Golf
Video

Peaty power, Barker on track and a real knockout

Video

Guardiola hopes Man Utd defeat will not cause 'too much damage'

Video

Fowler & Rahm on charge with magnificent shots

  • From the section Golf
Video

Man Utd deserve a little more respect - Mourinho

Video

Another day, another bicycle kick from Ronaldo

Video

Nile Wilson gatecrashes interview with his father

Video

McCormack knocks out Francois with 'thunderbolt' punch

Video

Peaty powers to 100m breaststroke gold

Video

Barker wins Wales' first track cycling gold since 1990

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

The final obstacle is an epic fire jump photo op!

Spartan Race UK South East Weekend
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired