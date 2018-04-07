BBC Sport - Man Utd reaction in derby win was first class - Frank Lampard
Man Utd reaction was first class - Lampard
- From the section Football
Match of the Day pundit Frank Lampard praises Manchester United for their "first-class" reaction in a remarkable second-half comeback to beat Manchester City.
MATCH REPORT: Man City 2-3 Man Utd
