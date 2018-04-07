Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson describes his side's 2-2 draw at Bournemouth as "hard to take" after they conceded an 89th-minute equaliser to squander the chance to pull five points clear of the relegation zone.

MATCH REPORT: Bournemouth 2-2 Crystal Palace

Watch all the highlights from Saturday's fixtures on Match of the Day, 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.