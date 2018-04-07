Manchester United deserve more respect says Jose Mourinho after beating City

Media playback is not supported on this device Man Utd deserve a little more respect - Mourinho

Jose Mourinho says Manchester United "deserve a bit more respect" after they fought back from two goals down to beat Manchester City and delay their neighbours' Premier League coronation.

Mourinho's side have received criticism for their performances under the Portuguese coach at times during his reign.

However, they produced a memorable turnaround at the Etihad to win 3-2.

"We deserve a bit more respect than people give," said the United boss.

"I think we are a bit better that what people think, the players are a bit better than what people think and I am a bit better than what people think."

A win for Manchester City would have been enough to secure the Premier League title on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's side will now need to win at Tottenham next Saturday and hope Manchester United lose at home to West Brom the day after to be confirmed as Premier League champions next weekend.

The win for Manchester United means they remain second, but are now four points ahead of third-placed Liverpool with a game in hand after Jurgen Klopp's side drew with Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Mourinho revealed he congratulated Guardiola after the game on winning the title, even if it is not yet mathematically confirmed.

"Of course they are frustrated because they wanted to do it today, but I congratulate them for the title because they are going to win and deservedly," he added.

Both Chris Smalling (pictured) and Paul Pogba have won all nine Premier League games in which they have scored

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling scored the winner after two quick goals by Paul Pogba cancelled out first-half goals by Vincent Kompany and Ilkay Gundogan.

Smalling said a few words from Mourinho during the half-time interval helped inspire them to victory.

He said: "The manager didn't have to say much at half-time as we knew ourselves as players it was a poor performance.

"He said that we didn't want to be the clowns standing there watching them get their title. City have been fantastic here all season, but we stepped up and won the game."

Special day for Man Utd a pity - Guardiola

Guardiola hopes Man Utd defeat won't cause 'too much damage'

Guardiola was keen to move on from the defeat, especially with the crucial Champions League quarter-final second leg against Liverpool coming up on Tuesday.

"We will try to pick ourselves up for Liverpool, we are professionals," he said.

"It is a special day for United, which is a pity. We did absolutely everything in the first half but then for 10-15 minutes we conceded goals. It is what it is.

"But we move forward. We did everything in the first half, we played with courage and created so many chances. Some penalties in the first half, some in the second half, but we have to improve."