BBC Sport - West Brom 1-1 Swansea: Carvahal happy with point in ‘difficult’ game
Carvahal happy with Swans point in ‘difficult’ game
- From the section Swansea
Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal is satisfied with a point in a "difficult" match against fellow strugglers West Brom, who were playing under caretaker manager Darren Moore for the first time.
MATCH REPORT: West Brom 1-1 Swansea
Watch all the highlights from Saturday's fixtures on Match of the Day, 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired