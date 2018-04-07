EFL: Burgers and 'bucklers' among five things you may have missed

A Will Grigg hat-trick helped Wigan beat MK Dons 5-1 to go second in League One

Burgers, "bucklers" and Barnet's move off the bottom of the English Football League all contributed to yet another unpredictable day across the divisions.

If you thought Friday's Championship action - which saw Cardiff miss two stoppage-time penalties against leaders Wolves - was enough drama for one EFL weekend, then think again.

Here are some of the things you may have missed on an EFL Saturday in which Fulham narrowing the gap to the Bluebirds, Aston Villa suffering a surprising loss at Norwich and Wigan's march towards promotion may have otherwise stolen the headlines.

From cloud nine to only nine men

Francois Zoko's straight red card was his second of the season for Yeovil

You've just won 6-2, with one of your greatest league wins for generations, so you'd expect confidence to be sky high in the first half of your next game, right?

Not so for Yeovil, who found themselves 3-0 down at home to promotion-chasing Luton inside 40 minutes, just five days after their huge win at Coventry.

And, for the third time this season, the Glovers were down to nine men.

Francois Zoko - who scored two at the Ricoh Arena - saw red after Ryan Dickson had also been sent off for the hosts.

But for Yeovil, who lost 8-2 at Luton on the opening day of the season, it could arguably have been worse and manager Darren Way praised his side for not "capitulating" after half-time, when two men and three goals down.

"There was an air of frustration after the [first] sending off but after half-time, to not concede, it was a tremendous effort," Way told BBC Somerset.

"We didn't capitulate or give up. I was really proud of the way conducted themselves in the second half."

Accrington Stanley dine out on wins

One of the more unusual stories of last week saw Accrington questioned by the English Football League, after the League Two leaders' owner Andy Holt said he buys the team burgers after wins.

The EFL, satisfied that the deal between Holt and his players did not represent a bonus in breach of EFL regulations, said the fast-food celebrations could continue, provided that Holt's offer came regardless of results.

On the field, Stanley earned another significant win on Saturday, with Billy Kee's goal seeing them win 1-0 at Colchester.

And so, after the game, the new tradition continued.

Grimsby win at long, long last

The chips have really been down at Grimsby this season, with the Mariners having not won since 9 December.

However, their first win in 21 games finally came at home to relegation rivals Chesterfield on Saturday.

Mitch Rose's 88th-minute penalty lifted the Mariners out of the relegation zone, with the Spireites dropping to the bottom of the table.

That came courtesy of Barnet's narrow win over Forest Green, as the other big game down at the bottom of League Two also ended in a 1-0 home win.

Evans' Posh 'beaten by the referee'

Steve Evans' Peterborough are eighth in League One, two points behind Plymouth, who have played a game less, in fifth

Far less happy at full-time was Peterborough boss Steve Evans, who was very public in his criticism of referee Craig Hicks after his side's dramatic 2-1 loss at League One play-off rivals Plymouth.

Evans' side had two men sent off in the final 15 minutes, before conceding a stoppage-time penalty to lose the game.

The former Leeds United boss was particularly unhappy with the dismissal of right back Liam Shephard, who was shown a straight red for violent conduct.

"We didn't get beaten by Plymouth today. We got beaten by a horrendous referee," Evans said angrily to BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"He buckled under the crowd. He's a buckler for me. I'm not questioning his integrity or his honesty, but he's produced a diabolical performance, in such a big game for both clubs.

"He sends my right-back off, for an 'elbow'? The video I've just watched is the reason we will appeal. It's a shambolic decision.

"That's why we've lost today, not because Plymouth were deserving winners. We were undone by, for me, Craig the buckler. He's cost us a good point here today."

By this time next week...

Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolves need just five more points to go up, with five games to go

Although nothing is fully decided in the EFL, fast forward a week and a few promotions and relegations may well be sewn up.

Wolves could have their Premier League return confirmed by Wednesday, if Fulham fail to win at home to Reading on Tuesday and Nuno Espirito Santo's side beat Derby County the following night.

Meanwhile, Sunderland and Burton Albion will have their respective relegations confirmed if they lose their next two fixtures and Birmingham and Bolton are both able to win one of theirs.

It's not looking good for Bury in League One, with the Shakers 13 points from safety with 15 left to play for, defeat in their next game will send them down regardless of results elsewhere.

Finally, Accrington Stanley will seal their remarkable promotion from League Two if they beat fourth-placed Exeter City next Saturday.