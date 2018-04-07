Ray Wilkins: Tributes at games to former England & Chelsea midfielder

Rangers fans paid tribute to former player Ray Wilkins at Ibrox

Tributes were paid to Ray Wilkins at Saturday's matches, after the death of the ex-England and Chelsea midfielder.

Wilkins, who also played for Manchester United, AC Milan, Rangers and QPR, died at the age of 61 on Wednesday in hospital, where he was being treated following a cardiac arrest.

Clubs held a minute's applause before their games around the UK, with some teams wearing black armbands.

Tributes are also planned for Chelsea's home game against West Ham on Sunday.

A minute's applause was held before the Merseyside derby