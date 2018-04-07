Premier League stats: Liverpool, Everton, Pochettino, Allardyce, Bournemouth, Brighton
Saturday's Merseyside derby ended in a drab goalless draw, Crystal Palace were denied victory by a late Bournemouth equaliser, and fourth-placed Spurs beat strugglers Stoke.
West Brom's survival hopes took a further hit as they drew with Swansea, Newcastle went 10th with a win at Leicester, Burnley tightened their grip on seventh as they beat Watford and Brighton drew with Huddersfield.
Here are some of the day's best Premier League stats:
- Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino took charge of his 200th Premier League game. The Argentine becomes the first non-European manager to reach the landmark in the competition. Since his league debut as Southampton boss in January 2013, the 46-year-old has won 103 games, drawn 53 and lost 44.
- Tottenham are the only side yet to lose in the Premier League in 2018. They are on the longest current unbeaten run in the competition, with 11 wins and three draws from their past 14 games.
- Referee Michael Oliver did not book a single player in the 231st Merseyside derby - only the second time it has happened in the Premier League and the first since their opening match in the competition in December 1992.
- Everton boss Sam Allardyce registered his 50th goalless draw in the Premier League - the third highest total, behind Harry Redknapp's 64 and Arsene Wenger's 62.
- Only Manchester City's tally of 41 away points this season betters Liverpool's haul of 31.
- Bournemouth's 89th-minute equaliser against Crystal Palace means they have picked up 18 points from losing positions in the Premier League this season, more than any other side.
- Brighton went ahead against Huddersfield through a Jonas Lossl own goal. There have been more own goals scored in Premier League games involving the Seagulls this season than any other team (six).
- Burnley's victory means they have won four consecutive top-flight games for the first time since November 1968.
- Sam Vokes' leveller for the Clarets was scored with his first touch of the game and just 22 seconds after coming off the bench - the fastest goal scored by a substitute in the Premier League this season.
- Jonjo Shelvey's 18th-minute goal was his first in the Premier League for Newcastle in 39 appearances, and his first in the league for 868 days.