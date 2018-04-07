BBC Sport - Leicester 1-2 Newcastle: Rafael Benitez praises his teams performance
Benitez praises 'amazing' Newcastle players and fans
Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez praises his side for an "amazing" performance as they beat Leicester 2-1 at the King Power Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: Leicester City 1-2 Newcastle United
