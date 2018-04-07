BBC Sport - Everton 0-0 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp says that his side were lucky
Reds were lucky at the end - Klopp
- From the section Liverpool
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits his side were lucky not to concede in the final minutes at Everton, but feels the 0-0 draw was a fair result.
MATCH REPORT: Everton 0-0 Liverpool
Watch all the highlights from Saturday's fixtures on Match of the Day, 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired