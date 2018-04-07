BBC Sport - Hibs have a great track record of producing quality youngsters - but where are they now?

The Hibs wunderkinds: Where are they now?

From Scott Brown to Derek Riordan, and Garry O'Connor to Steven Whittaker, Hibernian have a great track record of producing talented youngsters. BBC Scotland asks what became of the so-called Hibs "golden generation".

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

The Hibs wunderkinds: Where are they now?

Video

Nile Wilson gatecrashes interview with his father

Video

Peaty powers to 100m breaststroke gold

Video

Barker wins Wales' first track cycling gold since 1990

Video

Highlights: Wilson pips team-mate to win gymnastics gold

Video

World champion Glaetzer in shock sprint exit

Video

Le Clos wins gold in 200m butterfly

Video

Fleetwood & Fowler feature in best Masters shots

  • From the section Golf
Video

Highlights: England win silver in triathlon relay

Video

England's Smith wins weightlifting silver

Video

Evans shocks Massaro in feisty squash match

Video

'So much drama!' - Pakistan score last-gasp equaliser

Video

Highlights: Townsend wins Para-triathlon gold

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

The final obstacle is an epic fire jump photo op!

Spartan Race UK South East Weekend
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired