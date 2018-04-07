Premier League results: Crystal Palace, Stoke, Tottenham, Swansea, West Brom

A spectacular free-kick from Luka Milivojevic (right) put Crystal Palace in front at Bournemouth

Crystal Palace were denied victory by a late Bournemouth equaliser, while fellow strugglers Stoke were beaten at home by Tottenham and Swansea denied West Brom what would have been just a fourth win of the season.

Joshua King's leveller means Roy Hodgson's Palace side remain 17th in the table, three points clear of 18th-placed Southampton.

Huddersfield moved four points clear of the relegation zone with a 1-1 draw at Brighton. They remain 16th, level on points with 15th-placed Swansea.

West Brom - in caretaker manager Darren Moore's first game in charge following Alan Pardew's sacking - led at Swansea before Tammy Abraham equalised.

Tottenham's victory at Stoke consolidated their Champions League spot - they are now 11 points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea, who host West Ham on Sunday at 16:30 BST.

The Potters remain 19th, one point behind Southampton and four behind 17th-placed Palace.

There was also a win for Newcastle at Leicester, Jonjo Shelvey and Ayoze Perez scoring before Jamie Vardy's late reply.

Burnley pulled off a remarkable comeback against Watford, scoring twice in three minutes to come from behind and win 2-1 at Vicarage Road.