Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Scotland, Hibs, Hearts, Laura Muir, Gold Coast

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic captain Scott Brown has laughed at suggestions he should be Scotland's player of the year this season, insisting team-mate James Forrest has been the best player in the country. (Herald)

Brown has branded Ross County skipper Andrew Davies' red card challenge on him "cowardly" and says he would never stamp on an opponent in such a way. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has refused to rule out making a move for VVV-Venlo striker Lennart Thy this summer, with the club having scouted the player last weekend. (Scottish Sun)

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon was full of praise for defender Paul Hanlon and winger Martin Boyle

Rangers manager Graeme Murty reckons the 3-2 home defeat by Celtic proved more of a psychological blow to his team than he had expected. The Ibrox outfit have not won a game since the derby, in which they were twice ahead but lost to their 10-man rivals. (Scottish Sun)

Murty has dismissed suggestions he is too soft on his Ibrox players, and insists they will see his nasty side again if they fail to produce a performance against Dundee on Saturday. (Daily Record)

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon says Paul Hanlon has "hardly put a foot wrong" this season as he expressed his delight that the 28-year-old defender has signed a new contract that keeps him at Easter Road for another four years. ()

Lennon reckons Hanlon should be in contention for a Scotland call-up and believes winger Martin Boyle should be in the running for Scotland's player of the year award. (Daily Record)

Hibs defender Efe Ambrose admits the players were quietly questioning why top scorers Anthony Stokes and Simon Murray were allowed to leave the club in January, but says the side's form since then proves head coach Neil Lennon knew exactly what he was doing. (Scotsman)

Marcus Godinho says Callum Paterson, now at Cardiff City, was a massive help to him as he came back from injuries

Hearts full-back Marcus Godinho says former Jambos right-back Callum Paterson was a huge inspiration and support to him as he has battled injuries to make it into the first team at Tynecastle. (Scotsman)

Former Rangers midfielder Ian Ferguson says Ian Durrant was a football "genius" who could have been better than Paul Gascoigne if it was not for his injury troubles. (Scottish Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scottish runner Laura Muir has moved to protect her reputation by dumping coach David McHenry from Nike Oregon. Muir will now not work with the man from the organisation that is at the centre of a USA anti-doping investigation. (Daily Mail)

Elidh Doyle, 31, who won her first medal at the Commonwealth Games in Delhi eight years ago, says it is time for the next wave of Scots to step up in at the Godl Coast Games in Australia. (Herald)