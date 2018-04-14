Elgin City v Edinburgh City
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Montrose
|33
|21
|7
|5
|56
|34
|22
|70
|2
|Peterhead
|33
|21
|4
|8
|75
|38
|37
|67
|3
|Stirling
|33
|16
|6
|11
|58
|46
|12
|54
|4
|Stenhousemuir
|31
|14
|6
|11
|50
|40
|10
|48
|5
|Elgin
|33
|14
|5
|14
|52
|58
|-6
|47
|6
|Clyde
|33
|12
|9
|12
|46
|46
|0
|45
|7
|Annan Athletic
|33
|10
|11
|12
|42
|37
|5
|41
|8
|Edinburgh City
|33
|7
|8
|18
|34
|56
|-22
|29
|9
|Berwick
|31
|7
|8
|16
|26
|55
|-29
|29
|10
|Cowdenbeath
|33
|4
|10
|19
|23
|52
|-29
|22
