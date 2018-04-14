Scottish League Two
Elgin15:00Edinburgh City
Venue: Borough Briggs

Elgin City v Edinburgh City

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose33217556342270
2Peterhead33214875383767
3Stirling331661158461254
4Stenhousemuir311461150401048
5Elgin33145145258-647
6Clyde33129124646045
7Annan Athletic331011124237541
8Edinburgh City3378183456-2229
9Berwick3178162655-2929
10Cowdenbeath33410192352-2922
