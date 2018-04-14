Scottish League One
Forfar15:00Alloa
Venue: Station Park

Forfar Athletic v Alloa Athletic

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr33234688385073
2Raith Rovers33208563323168
3Arbroath331581063481553
4Alloa331581053421153
5Stranraer33145145360-747
6East Fife33133174758-1142
7Airdrieonians33911134356-1338
8Forfar33104193762-2534
9Albion3376205676-2027
10Queen's Park3369183869-3127
View full Scottish League One table

