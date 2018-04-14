Raith Rovers v Queen's Park
-
- From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ayr
|33
|23
|4
|6
|88
|38
|50
|73
|2
|Raith Rovers
|33
|20
|8
|5
|63
|32
|31
|68
|3
|Arbroath
|33
|15
|8
|10
|63
|48
|15
|53
|4
|Alloa
|33
|15
|8
|10
|53
|42
|11
|53
|5
|Stranraer
|33
|14
|5
|14
|53
|60
|-7
|47
|6
|East Fife
|33
|13
|3
|17
|47
|58
|-11
|42
|7
|Airdrieonians
|33
|9
|11
|13
|43
|56
|-13
|38
|8
|Forfar
|33
|10
|4
|19
|37
|62
|-25
|34
|9
|Albion
|33
|7
|6
|20
|56
|76
|-20
|27
|10
|Queen's Park
|33
|6
|9
|18
|38
|69
|-31
|27
