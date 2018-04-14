Greenock Morton v Queen of the South
-
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|St Mirren
|32
|22
|4
|6
|60
|32
|28
|70
|2
|Livingston
|32
|16
|10
|6
|53
|34
|19
|58
|3
|Dunfermline
|33
|14
|10
|9
|50
|33
|17
|52
|4
|Dundee Utd
|32
|15
|7
|10
|44
|39
|5
|52
|5
|Morton
|33
|13
|11
|9
|46
|34
|12
|50
|6
|Inverness CT
|31
|12
|8
|11
|41
|34
|7
|44
|7
|Queen of Sth
|33
|11
|10
|12
|50
|52
|-2
|43
|8
|Falkirk
|32
|9
|11
|12
|37
|45
|-8
|38
|9
|Dumbarton
|32
|7
|9
|16
|24
|48
|-24
|30
|10
|Brechin
|32
|0
|4
|28
|19
|73
|-54
|4
Rangers could not compete with Hamburg's contract offer to departing defender David Bates, according to Ibrox manager Graeme Murty.
Former players Rab Douglas and Lee McCulloch assess Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final meeting of Celtic and Rangers.
Motherwell sign up Cedric Kipre, Charles Dunne, Richard Tait and Ryan Bowman on extended contracts.
Brendan Rodgers says Celtic will respect Rangers in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden - after their rivals cheered when they heard the draw.
The stories on the back pages of today's Scottish newspapers
