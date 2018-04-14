Solihull Moors v Guiseley
-
- From the section Conference
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Macclesfield
|43
|25
|10
|8
|62
|45
|17
|85
|2
|Tranmere
|41
|21
|10
|10
|71
|42
|29
|73
|3
|Sutton United
|42
|21
|9
|12
|62
|49
|13
|72
|4
|Fylde
|43
|20
|11
|12
|81
|54
|27
|71
|5
|Aldershot
|42
|19
|14
|9
|61
|47
|14
|71
|6
|Boreham Wood
|43
|18
|15
|10
|55
|41
|14
|69
|7
|Wrexham
|43
|17
|18
|8
|48
|36
|12
|69
|8
|Dover
|42
|18
|13
|11
|55
|37
|18
|67
|9
|Ebbsfleet
|41
|16
|16
|9
|56
|46
|10
|64
|10
|Bromley
|41
|16
|12
|13
|65
|50
|15
|60
|11
|Dag & Red
|41
|16
|11
|14
|60
|53
|7
|59
|12
|Halifax
|43
|13
|15
|15
|48
|55
|-7
|54
|13
|Leyton Orient
|41
|14
|11
|16
|53
|52
|1
|53
|14
|Eastleigh
|42
|12
|17
|13
|61
|66
|-5
|53
|15
|Maidenhead United
|41
|13
|13
|15
|54
|60
|-6
|52
|16
|Gateshead
|41
|11
|18
|12
|55
|46
|9
|51
|17
|Hartlepool
|42
|12
|12
|18
|48
|60
|-12
|48
|18
|Solihull Moors
|42
|12
|11
|19
|42
|53
|-11
|47
|19
|Maidstone United
|43
|11
|14
|18
|48
|63
|-15
|47
|20
|Woking
|43
|12
|9
|22
|52
|71
|-19
|45
|21
|Barrow
|41
|10
|14
|17
|48
|59
|-11
|44
|22
|Torquay
|42
|9
|10
|23
|39
|67
|-28
|37
|23
|Chester
|43
|7
|13
|23
|37
|71
|-34
|34
|24
|Guiseley
|40
|6
|12
|22
|34
|72
|-38
|30
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Enjoy the best debate, analysis and interviews with 5 live and World Service football plus our commentary listings.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired