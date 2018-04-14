National League
Macclesfield1Leyton Orient1

Macclesfield Town v Leyton Orient

Line-ups

Macclesfield

  • 1Jalal
  • 2Hodgkiss
  • 5Pilkington
  • 23Whitaker
  • 3Fitzpatrick
  • 4Lowe
  • 18Whitehead
  • 17EvansSubstituted forBurgessat 25'minutes
  • 16Hancox
  • 8Marsh
  • 13Blissett

Substitutes

  • 9Wilson
  • 12Ramsbottom
  • 15Kennedy
  • 19De Girolamo
  • 20Burgess

Leyton Orient

  • 20Brill
  • 36Ling
  • 21Ekpiteta
  • 31Adams
  • 3Widdowson
  • 5Elokobi
  • 7McAnuff
  • 23Clay
  • 26Brophy
  • 19Koroma
  • 9Bonne

Substitutes

  • 1Grainger
  • 4Lawless
  • 10Mooney
  • 14Judd
  • 25Happe
Referee:
Peter Wright

Live Text

Second Half

Second Half begins Macclesfield Town 1, Leyton Orient 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Macclesfield Town 1, Leyton Orient 1.

Goal!

Goal! Macclesfield Town 1, Leyton Orient 1. Josh Koroma (Leyton Orient).

Substitution

Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Scott Burgess replaces Callum Evans.

Goal!

Goal! Macclesfield Town 1, Leyton Orient 0. Danny Whitaker (Macclesfield Town).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield442511863461786
2Tranmere4121101071422973
3Sutton United422191262491372
4Fylde4320111281542771
5Aldershot421914961471471
6Boreham Wood4318151055411469
7Wrexham431718848361269
8Dover4218131155371867
9Ebbsfleet411616956461064
10Bromley4116121365501560
11Dag & Red411611146053759
12Leyton Orient421412165453154
13Halifax431315154855-754
14Eastleigh421217136166-553
15Maidenhead United411313155460-652
16Gateshead411118125546951
17Hartlepool421212184860-1248
18Solihull Moors421211194253-1147
19Maidstone United431114184863-1547
20Woking43129225271-1945
21Barrow411014174859-1144
22Torquay42910233967-2837
23Chester43713233771-3434
24Guiseley40612223472-3830
