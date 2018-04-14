Second Half begins Macclesfield Town 1, Leyton Orient 1.
Macclesfield Town v Leyton Orient
Line-ups
Macclesfield
- 1Jalal
- 2Hodgkiss
- 5Pilkington
- 23Whitaker
- 3Fitzpatrick
- 4Lowe
- 18Whitehead
- 17EvansSubstituted forBurgessat 25'minutes
- 16Hancox
- 8Marsh
- 13Blissett
Substitutes
- 9Wilson
- 12Ramsbottom
- 15Kennedy
- 19De Girolamo
- 20Burgess
Leyton Orient
- 20Brill
- 36Ling
- 21Ekpiteta
- 31Adams
- 3Widdowson
- 5Elokobi
- 7McAnuff
- 23Clay
- 26Brophy
- 19Koroma
- 9Bonne
Substitutes
- 1Grainger
- 4Lawless
- 10Mooney
- 14Judd
- 25Happe
- Referee:
- Peter Wright
Live Text
Second Half
Half Time
First Half ends, Macclesfield Town 1, Leyton Orient 1.
Goal!
Goal! Macclesfield Town 1, Leyton Orient 1. Josh Koroma (Leyton Orient).
Substitution
Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Scott Burgess replaces Callum Evans.
Goal!
Goal! Macclesfield Town 1, Leyton Orient 0. Danny Whitaker (Macclesfield Town).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
