Scottish Cup - Semi-final
Motherwell12:15Aberdeen
Venue: Hampden Park

Motherwell v Aberdeen

Kari Arnason and Elliott Frear
Aberdeen and Motherwell have two wins each in this season's meetings in all competitions

Watch on BBC One Scotland & iPlayer; listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Motherwell hope to have three players back from injury for Saturday lunchtime's Scottish Cup semi-final against Aberdeen.

Allan Campbell and Nadir Ciftci returned to training this week and a late decision will be made on Charles Dunne. Captain Carl McHugh is banned.

Aberdeen are without their skipper Graeme Shinnie, Kenny McLean and Shay Logan through suspension.

Chidi Nwakali could return following injury.

Dons defender Michael Devlin remains in rehabilitation following knee and chest injuries while Craig Tanner, Peter Hartley and Ellis Plummer are Well's long-term absentees.

Saturday 14th April 2018

