Burnley v Leicester City

TEAM NEWS

Burnley are again without defender Ben Mee, who is expected to be missing for several weeks with a shin problem.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson is expected to return from a calf strain, and could replace Georges-Kevin Nkoudou, who is doubtful with a tight hamstring.

Leicester could be short of midfield options if injury doubt Vicente Iborra fails to overcome a hamstring problem.

The Foxes are already without Wilfred Ndidi, who completes a two-game suspension.

Fellow midfielder Matty James is out for the remainder of the season following surgery on his Achilles tendon.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher "Unless Southampton win the FA Cup the team finishing seventh in the Premier League will probably qualify for next season's Europa League.

"Burnley are in pole position, with Leicester their closest challenger some six points behind. Sean Dyche's side have strung together four consecutive victories to open up that sizeable gap. If they make it five the club's return to the European stage after a 51-year wait will have edged significantly closer.

"Leicester must win to keep alive their chances. Recently their best performances have come away and encouragingly they have won on four of their last five trips to Turf Moor."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "It's hard to judge it because four games ago the most important game was just to get another win [following a 12-game winless run].

"You have to find your first win and then when you do that can you find another. Well we did and then you've got three and four and all of a sudden the story changes.

"Now we're more speaking about seventh, this idea of European football, with Leicester being right near us."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leicester were a little bit unlucky to get turned over by Newcastle last week, because they should have had a penalty, but I would back Burnley to win this one at Turf Moor.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley have beaten Leicester only once in the last 12 league games (D3, L8).

The Foxes have kept seven clean sheets during this run and have restricted the Clarets to just six goals in total.

Burnley have lost four of their last five home league games against Leicester, albeit they did win 1-0 at Turf Moor last season.

Leicester are looking to complete a first top-flight league double over Burnley.

Burnley

Victory for Burnley would see them record five straight top-flight wins for the first time since November 1968, when they won six games in a row (with one of those victories against Leicester).

After keeping clean sheets in six of their opening nine Premier League home games, and conceding only three goals, Sean Dyche's side have now let in nine goals in their last six matches at Turf Moor.

A league-low 24 goals have been scored at Turf Moor this season, which is seven fewer than at any other ground.

Burnley are one of just four teams yet to lose a Premier League game in which they have led this season, along with Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham.

All but one of Burnley's last 13 league goals have been scored after half-time.

Burnley are one of only two Premier Leagues sides not to have had a player sent off the season, the other being Crystal Palace.

Leicester

Leicester are looking to win three consecutive away Premier League matches for the first time since April 2016.

They have scored in all but one of their last 12 away games.

The Foxes have both scored and conceded in a league-high 21 different Premier League games this season.

They are winless in all five away league games versus sides that started the day above them in the table this season.

Both Leicester and opponents Burnley have used just 23 players in this season's Premier League. Only Bournemouth, with 21, have used fewer.

Jamie Vardy has scored in 15 different league games this term - only Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (21) has scored in more.

There have been last-minute goals in each of Leicester's last three away league games.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 39% Probability of away win: 33%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.