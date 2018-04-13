Huddersfield Town v Watford

Steve Mounie's equaliser at Brighton last weekend was the Terriers' first goal in five league games.

TEAM NEWS

Huddersfield midfielder Jonathan Hogg was forced off with an ankle injury at Brighton but he returned to training on Wednesday, and is available.

Ankle problems rule out Elias Kachunga and Danny Williams, and Michael Hefele remains absent with a knee injury.

Watford could have Christian Kabasele available after a hamstring problem, and Craig Cathcart is also fit again.

The Hornets remains without Nathaniel Chalobah, Younes Kaboul, Tom Cleverley and Gerard Deulofeu.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Alistair Mann: "Predicting matches during the run-in can be foolhardy but psychologically at least, Huddersfield really have to beat Watford this weekend.

"The magnificent atmosphere at the John Smith's Stadium has been a feature of the Terriers' first Premier League season, yet it has witnessed just one home win in the last four months.

"Everton and Arsenal will be the final visitors and with trips to Chelsea and Manchester City also on their agenda, Huddersfield surely need to be galvanised by a victory this weekend.

"Watford's own quest for safety is almost complete but having not even registered an away goal since 2 January, this must surely represent an opportunity for the hosts to inch a step closer to their own survival target."

Twitter: @alistairmann01

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner : "I cannot wait for Saturday in front of our fans. I think a big help for me personally is the experience I had a last year.

"It feels like before the play-offs. Everyone wanted to find out where it ends. We have five games to go, five important games and we have to take it game-by-game."

Watford head coach Javi Gracia: "I never mind if the team we are going to play need the points or what their situation is. I prefer to prepare for the next game as I usually do and do the best we can, I don't think about what the other teams need to do or what their position in the table is."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

A point would be enough to inch the Hornets closer to safety but it would leave Huddersfield looking very vulnerable down there. Mind you, they have looked vulnerable for quite a few months now.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Huddersfield are looking to secure their first league double over Watford since the 1995-96 season, when they were in the second tier.

There have been 32 goals scored across the last seven league meetings between these sides, an average of 4.6 per game, with both teams scoring 16 goals each.

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield have won just one of their last eight home games in the Premier League (D3, L4).

Steve Mounie's equaliser against Brighton last weekend was the Terriers' first goal in five league games.

Three of the 26 Premier League goals Huddersfield have scored this season have been own goals by the opposition - a league-high ratio of 12%.

Watford

Watford have taken just one point from their last nine games away from home in the Premier League.

They have scored just two goals in those nine matches, the last of which came against Manchester City on 2 January.

Watford have lost 21 Premier League points from leading positions this season, a tally exceeded only by West Brom (26).

Troy Deeney and Heurelho Gomes are both one short of becoming the first player to make 100 Premier League appearances for Watford.

Richarlison is Watford's top away scorer in the Premier League this season with four goals - all of which came in the Brazilian's first six games on the road. He has failed to find the net in his last 10 top-flight away matches.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 40% Probability of away win: 32%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.