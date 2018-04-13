Swansea City v Everton

Jordan Ayew has not played for Swansea since his sending off against Huddersfield in March

TEAM NEWS

Swansea will check on the fitness of Sam Clucas and Mike van der Hoorn ahead of Everton's visit to the Liberty Stadium.

Jordan Ayew returns from a three-match ban, but Renato Sanches remains out with a hamstring injury.

Everton's Idrissa Gueye came through a substitute appearance against Liverpool last week and could be in line for a return to the starting line-up.

Phil Jagielka has also recovered from a knock but Gylfi Sigurdsson remains out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

John Motson: "Swansea are looking to extend their Premier League stay to an eighth season, and under Carlos Carvalhal they have given themselves a brilliant chance of doing so.

"The Portuguese manager has been a breath of fresh air in South Wales, and victory over Everton would see his team win five home games in a row in the top tier for the first time since 1981.

"Sam Allardyce has long since removed any threat of relegation from Everton, yet all is not exactly harmonious on the blue side of Merseyside. They have lost seven of their last 13 matches in the league, and only ended a run of six straight away defeats against Stoke in March.

"The two clubs may have different perspectives as we come to the end of the season, but a win would be a huge boost to both."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal: "We need points, we have to achieve points to stay in the league, the last game we talked about we had one.

"This is at home, we are stronger at home, our fans support a lot and give more energy to our team so we expect to perform well and fight for the three points.

"We know Everton have fantastic players and a good manager but we are optimistic, we have trained very well."

Everton manager Sam Allardyce: "The players can't become complacent. Your levels can't drop against Swansea. You're meeting a team facing the drop and the crowd will come to get behind them.

"Our difficulties have been away from home and we need to try and put together a performance like we did at Stoke last time.

"I hope the weather isn't as bad - but we have to get a result. The home form has been fantastic but we have to maintain away results."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

A run of one win in five has left Swansea with work to do to get clear of trouble and I am sure they will see this as a winnable game because of Everton's poor away form.

Sam Allardyce will have other ideas.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Swansea have only lost one of their last seven Premier League meetings with Everton (W2, D4).

Everton have conceded just three goals in their six visits to Swansea in the Premier League, and never more than once in a match.

Swansea

Swansea have won their last four home Premier League games. They last won five consecutive top-flight home games in 1981, when they won their first five matches of the season at the Vetch Field.

Carlos Carvalhal has won seven of his nine home matches as Swansea boss in all competitions. The other two games ended in defeats against Tottenham.

The Swans are without a victory in their last three league games, the longest winless run of Carvalhal's brief tenure.

Tammy Abraham scored his first Premier League goal since October last time out against West Brom.

Everton

Everton are looking to win back-to-back Premier League away games for the first time since September 2016.

Since Sam Allardyce took charge at Everton, the Toffees have had 57 shots on target in the Premier League - the only team with fewer in that period are Swansea, with 51 efforts on goal.

After scoring twice and assisting another in his first two Premier League games for Everton, Theo Walcott has contributed just one assist and no goals in his subsequent eight games.

Wayne Rooney has had a hand in nine goals in his last eight Premier League games against Swansea (four goals and five assists).

Cenk Tosun has scored each of Everton's last three away goals in the Premier League - only Wayne Rooney has scored more on the road for the Toffees this season with four.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 42% Probability of away win: 30%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.