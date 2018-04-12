Southampton v Chelsea

Chelsea are without a clean sheet in their last eight league and cup games

TEAM NEWS

Southampton defender Jack Stephens begins a three-game ban, while midfielder Steven Davis is expected to be absent with an Achilles problem.

But Mario Lemina should be fit despite missing out last weekend following an illness, while Shane Long is expected to overcome an ankle injury.

Chelsea remain without injured defenders David Luiz and Ethan Ampadu.

Blues boss Antonio Conte may rotate his squad with this the first of three games in the space of eight days.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Bower: "Both clubs are in desperate need of a lift for very different reasons. While Chelsea look to lift spirits ahead of an FA Cup semi-final against Southampton, Mark Hughes' team quite simply need to take something from the match with games running out for them to stay in the Premier League.

"Whilst the new Saints boss was more encouraged with the display in the defeat at Arsenal, it is all about points now for a team that have won only once in 19 league matches - against bottom club West Brom.

"The reigning champions, who've had to deal again with rumours of Antonio Conte's immediate future again this week, need to show some cohesion and confidence, having registered just 12 points in 2018.

"Southampton will hope the Blues' clinical streak doesn't return this weekend."

Twitter: @SteveBowercomm

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Southampton manager Mark Hughes: "I sense along with a rise in confidence, there's a bit of frustration after [the defeat at] Arsenal which can only be good for us. The players want to put that right against Chelsea."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have won their last four league games against Southampton - they've never won five in a row against them.

Southampton have claimed one victory in their nine Premier League games against the Blues at St Mary's Stadium (D2, L6), winning 2-1 in March 2013 thanks to goals from Jay Rodriguez and Rickie Lambert.

Chelsea have won seven times in all competitions at the St Mary's Stadium. The only visiting side with a better record are Manchester United, with 10 victories.

Southampton

Southampton have won one of 19 league games (D9, L9), with that victory coming at bottom side West Brom on 3 February.

They are also winless in eight home league matches (D5, L3), their longest such run in the Premier League.

Saints have failed to win their last 22 league games against 'big six' sides (D7, L15).

They registered eight shots on target against Arsenal - their highest total in the Premier League for 12 months.

Southampton have let in three goals in each of their last three league matches. The last time they conceded at least three times in four consecutive top-flight matches was in 1981.

Saints have conceded 1.9 goals per league game since Christmas, the worst record in the top flight. Up until Christmas, they had the ninth best defensive record, with 25 goals conceded in 19 games (1.3 per game).

Defeat would see Mark Hughes become only the second manager to lose three Premier League games against the same opponent in a single season after Graeme Souness, who did so with Blackburn and Newcastle versus Arsenal in 2004-05.

Chelsea

The Blues have claimed just 12 points this calendar year - only four sides have worse records (Southampton, Huddersfield, Stoke and West Brom).

They are without a clean sheet in their last eight league and cup games.

Chelsea are one short of becoming the third club to score 1,700 Premier League goals, after Manchester United (1,919) and Arsenal (1,759).

They could lose four consecutive away league games for the first time since a five-match sequence in 2000, which included a 3-2 defeat at Southampton.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 26% Probability of home win: 23% Probability of away win: 51%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.