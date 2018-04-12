Newport County v Swindon Town

Mark O'Brien joined Newport County after his contract with Luton Town was terminated by mutual consent

Newport County welcome play-off chasing Swindon Town to Rodney Parade as they search a first win in five games.

Mark O'Brien has been ruled out as well as long-term absentees Shawn McCoulsky and Joss Labadie, whilst strikers Paul Hayes and Marlon Jackson are doubts.

Swindon Town boss Phil Brown will hope that captain Olly Lancashire will be included as he returns to fitness.

The Robins currently sit one point behind sixth-place Coventry City whilst the Exiles are in 13th place.