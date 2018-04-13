Middlesbrough v Bristol City

Britt Assombalonga has scored 13 goals for Middlesbrough this season

Middlesbrough will be without Grant Leadbitter after his red card in the defeat at Sheffield United, with Adam Clayton likely to come in.

Striker Britt Assombalonga and Fabio (ankle) are pushing for recalls.

Bristol City captain Bailey Wright is doubtful after missing Tuesday's win over Birmingham with a thigh strain.

Joe Bryan switched from the left to play at right-back for the 3-1 victory over Blues, but head coach Lee Johnson may opt to recall Eros Pisano.

SAM's prediction Home win 50% Draw 26% Away win 24%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts