Hull City v Sheffield Wednesday

Abel Hernandez has scored seven goals in eight appearances this season

Hull City boss Nigel Adkins could again make changes despite seeing his side win 5-0 at Burton on Tuesday.

The Tigers manager made seven alterations for that game from the team that had beat QPR 4-0 at the KCOM Stadium last Saturday.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan (groin) is doubtful after he missed their midweek defeat by QPR.

Strikers Atdhe Nuhiu and Lucas Joao both picked up knocks at Loftus Road and could miss out.

SAM's prediction Home win 46% Draw 26% Away win 28%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts