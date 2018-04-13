Fulham v Brentford
Fulham forwards Floyd Ayite (hamstring) and Sheyi Ojo have been ruled out of the west London derby against Brentford at Craven Cottage.
The home side are on a 20-match unbeaten run in the Championship, which has lifted them from 12th to second in the table.
Bees midfielder Ryan Woods is available to return after a three-match ban.
Midfielder Alan Judge will be assessed but Florian Jozefzoon is fit to feature after missing the last two games.
Left-back Rico Henry is a long-term absentee, and is working his way back from a serious knee injury.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 52%
|Draw 25%
|Away win 23%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Fulham have only won one of their last 17 home matches against Brentford in all competitions (D9 L7), a 1-0 win in April 1990.
- The Bees have won four of their last seven Championship meetings with Fulham (D2 L1).
- The Cottagers have won 12 home league matches this season, their best tally in a season since 2005-06 when they won 13 in the Premier League.
- Brentford have won their last three league matches 1-0 - only three of their previous 30 wins had been 1-0 before this run.
- Fulham are now unbeaten in 20 league matches (W16 D4) - only three teams in second tier history have gone unbeaten for 20 or more matches during a season and not finished in the top two, most recently Brighton in 2015-16 (the others are Preston in 2005-06 and Blackburn in 1987-88).
- The Bees have not won four Championship matches in a row since October 2015 under caretaker boss Lee Carsley.