Fulham v Brentford

Serbia international Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored nine goals in his past 10 games for Fulham

Fulham forwards Floyd Ayite (hamstring) and Sheyi Ojo have been ruled out of the west London derby against Brentford at Craven Cottage.

The home side are on a 20-match unbeaten run in the Championship, which has lifted them from 12th to second in the table.

Bees midfielder Ryan Woods is available to return after a three-match ban.

Midfielder Alan Judge will be assessed but Florian Jozefzoon is fit to feature after missing the last two games.

Left-back Rico Henry is a long-term absentee, and is working his way back from a serious knee injury.

SAM's prediction Home win 52% Draw 25% Away win 23%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts