Championship
Fulham17:30Brentford
Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham v Brentford

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates a goal
Serbia international Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored nine goals in his past 10 games for Fulham
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 12:45-20:00 BST

Fulham forwards Floyd Ayite (hamstring) and Sheyi Ojo have been ruled out of the west London derby against Brentford at Craven Cottage.

The home side are on a 20-match unbeaten run in the Championship, which has lifted them from 12th to second in the table.

Bees midfielder Ryan Woods is available to return after a three-match ban.

Midfielder Alan Judge will be assessed but Florian Jozefzoon is fit to feature after missing the last two games.

Left-back Rico Henry is a long-term absentee, and is working his way back from a serious knee injury.

SAM's prediction
Home win 52%Draw 25%Away win 23%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Fulham have only won one of their last 17 home matches against Brentford in all competitions (D9 L7), a 1-0 win in April 1990.
  • The Bees have won four of their last seven Championship meetings with Fulham (D2 L1).
  • The Cottagers have won 12 home league matches this season, their best tally in a season since 2005-06 when they won 13 in the Premier League.
  • Brentford have won their last three league matches 1-0 - only three of their previous 30 wins had been 1-0 before this run.
  • Fulham are now unbeaten in 20 league matches (W16 D4) - only three teams in second tier history have gone unbeaten for 20 or more matches during a season and not finished in the top two, most recently Brighton in 2015-16 (the others are Preston in 2005-06 and Blackburn in 1987-88).
  • The Bees have not won four Championship matches in a row since October 2015 under caretaker boss Lee Carsley.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 14th April 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves42288676364092
2Fulham422312772413181
3Cardiff41248962352780
4Aston Villa4222101066402676
5Derby411814960402068
6Millwall4218141054391568
7Middlesbrough421991459411866
8Bristol City4217141159481165
9Sheff Utd42198155749865
10Brentford4217131258471164
11Preston421615115244863
12Ipswich42168185052-256
13Norwich421414144652-656
14Leeds42159185460-654
15QPR421411175363-1053
16Hull421114176461347
17Sheff Wed421114175059-947
18Nottm Forest41137214359-1646
19Reading421012204661-1542
20Birmingham42117243261-2940
21Bolton42912213464-3039
22Barnsley41813204261-1937
23Sunderland42615214574-2933
24Burton42711243077-4732
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired