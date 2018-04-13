Championship
Sheff Utd13:00Millwall
Venue: Bramall Lane

Sheffield United v Millwall

Millwall defender Jake Cooper celebrates a goal
Millwall defender Jake Cooper scored in the corresponding fixture between the two sides in December, which the Lions won 3-1
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 12:45-20:00 BST

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder could name the same XI that started Tuesday's win over Middlesbrough.

Keeper Jamal Blackman is available after a three-game ban but Simon Moore is likely to keep his place in goal.

Millwall manager Neil Harris has no new injury worries as the Lions look to extend their 16-match unbeaten run in the Championship.

Ben Thompson (ankle) is a doubt, while Byron Webster is working his way back from a long-term knee injury.

Match facts

  • These sides last met at Bramall Lane in League One last season, a 2-0 victory for Sheffield United.
  • However, that defeat is Millwall's only loss in their last five league meetings with the Blades, winning the other four.
  • Since the start of the 2015-16 season, Chris Wilder has won 78 matches in the Football League, five more than any other manager.
  • Millwall are starting a matchday in the top six of the Championship for the first time since September 2014, when they were fifth before losing 2-0 to Ipswich.
  • Lee Evans scored twice for Sheffield United in the first half of their last match, against Middlesbrough - he had scored just one goal in his previous 47 Championship matches.
  • Only Fulham (45) have won more Championship points in 2018 than the Lions (38), who are unbeaten in 16 league matches.

Saturday 14th April 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves42288676364092
2Fulham422312772413181
3Cardiff41248962352780
4Aston Villa4222101066402676
5Derby411814960402068
6Millwall4218141054391568
7Middlesbrough421991459411866
8Bristol City4217141159481165
9Sheff Utd42198155749865
10Brentford4217131258471164
11Preston421615115244863
12Ipswich42168185052-256
13Norwich421414144652-656
14Leeds42159185460-654
15QPR421411175363-1053
16Hull421114176461347
17Sheff Wed421114175059-947
18Nottm Forest41137214359-1646
19Reading421012204661-1542
20Birmingham42117243261-2940
21Bolton42912213464-3039
22Barnsley41813204261-1937
23Sunderland42615214574-2933
24Burton42711243077-4732
View full Championship table

