Sheffield United v Millwall

Millwall defender Jake Cooper scored in the corresponding fixture between the two sides in December, which the Lions won 3-1

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder could name the same XI that started Tuesday's win over Middlesbrough.

Keeper Jamal Blackman is available after a three-game ban but Simon Moore is likely to keep his place in goal.

Millwall manager Neil Harris has no new injury worries as the Lions look to extend their 16-match unbeaten run in the Championship.

Ben Thompson (ankle) is a doubt, while Byron Webster is working his way back from a long-term knee injury.

SAM's prediction Home win 41% Draw 27% Away win 32%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

