Sheffield United v Millwall
- From the section Championship
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder could name the same XI that started Tuesday's win over Middlesbrough.
Keeper Jamal Blackman is available after a three-game ban but Simon Moore is likely to keep his place in goal.
Millwall manager Neil Harris has no new injury worries as the Lions look to extend their 16-match unbeaten run in the Championship.
Ben Thompson (ankle) is a doubt, while Byron Webster is working his way back from a long-term knee injury.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 41%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 32%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- These sides last met at Bramall Lane in League One last season, a 2-0 victory for Sheffield United.
- However, that defeat is Millwall's only loss in their last five league meetings with the Blades, winning the other four.
- Since the start of the 2015-16 season, Chris Wilder has won 78 matches in the Football League, five more than any other manager.
- Millwall are starting a matchday in the top six of the Championship for the first time since September 2014, when they were fifth before losing 2-0 to Ipswich.
- Lee Evans scored twice for Sheffield United in the first half of their last match, against Middlesbrough - he had scored just one goal in his previous 47 Championship matches.
- Only Fulham (45) have won more Championship points in 2018 than the Lions (38), who are unbeaten in 16 league matches.