Norwich City v Cardiff City

Norwich's Alex Tettey is out of contract this summer

Norwich have Marley Watkins and Alex Tettey available after missing their midweek draw at Sunderland.

Marco Stiepermann and Dennis Srbeny could return to the squad as Ivo Pinto and Mario Vrancic may be rested, while Onel Hernandez (hamstring) remains out.

Cardiff will be without loan winger Yanic Wildschut as he is unable to play against his parent club.

Joe Ralls (ankle) and Wales defender Jazz Richards (ankle) are out but could return against Nottingham Forest.

SAM's prediction Home win 31% Draw 27% Away win 42%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts