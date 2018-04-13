Championship
Norwich15:00Cardiff
Venue: Carrow Road

Norwich City v Cardiff City

Alex Tettey shouts at his Norwich team-mates
Norwich's Alex Tettey is out of contract this summer
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 12:45-20:00 BST

Norwich have Marley Watkins and Alex Tettey available after missing their midweek draw at Sunderland.

Marco Stiepermann and Dennis Srbeny could return to the squad as Ivo Pinto and Mario Vrancic may be rested, while Onel Hernandez (hamstring) remains out.

Cardiff will be without loan winger Yanic Wildschut as he is unable to play against his parent club.

Joe Ralls (ankle) and Wales defender Jazz Richards (ankle) are out but could return against Nottingham Forest.

SAM's prediction
Home win 31%Draw 27%Away win 42%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Norwich have lost just one of their last 13 home matches against Cardiff in all competitions (W9 D3), a 2-1 defeat in September 2007.
  • Cardiff have never completed a league double over Norwich in the 25 previous league seasons they've faced them but won 3-1 earlier this season.
  • Norwich have not won back to back home league matches since September, when they beat QPR and Birmingham.
  • Cardiff have not won any of their last 11 away Championship matches in April (D4 L7) since a 2-1 win at Leeds in April 2015.
  • The Canaries are unbeaten in their last 10 home league matches against sides from Wales (W6 D4), with Swansea the last to win at Carrow Road in November 2008.
  • Neil Warnock has lost seven of his last nine away league visits to Carrow Road, winning the other two.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves42288676364092
2Fulham422312772413181
3Cardiff41248962352780
4Aston Villa4222101066402676
5Derby411814960402068
6Millwall4218141054391568
7Middlesbrough421991459411866
8Bristol City4217141159481165
9Sheff Utd42198155749865
10Brentford4217131258471164
11Preston421615115244863
12Ipswich42168185052-256
13Norwich421414144652-656
14Leeds42159185460-654
15QPR421411175363-1053
16Hull421114176461347
17Sheff Wed421114175059-947
18Nottm Forest41137214359-1646
19Reading421012204661-1542
20Birmingham42117243261-2940
21Bolton42912213464-3039
22Barnsley41813204261-1937
23Sunderland42615214574-2933
24Burton42711243077-4732
View full Championship table

