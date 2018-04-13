Reading v Sunderland

Mo Barrow scored twice in Reading's 3-1 win at Sunderland in December

Reading defender Tyler Blackett (illness) is pushing for a return to action against Sunderland after missing the past two games.

Midfielder Leandro Bacuna is suspended after being sent off in the 1-0 defeat by Fulham on Tuesday.

Skipper John O'Shea is likely to miss Sunderland's trip to Berkshire with back and groin problem that forced him off in Tuesday's draw with Norwich.

Marc Wilson and Paddy McNair missed that game, but could return.

Reading manager Paul Clement told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"This game's the biggest game of the season for this club. The players know that, I know that, the fans know it as well.

"There's loads of different connotations with potential results. There's no point going into that with the players, it's a case of working on the game and see what happens afterwards.

"We want to play well and still with that fighting spirit and three points are going to be massive for us."

SAM's prediction Home win 40% Draw 27% Away win 33%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts