Championship
Reading15:00Sunderland
Venue: Madejski Stadium

Reading v Sunderland

Mo Barrow celebrates scoring for Reading
Mo Barrow scored twice in Reading's 3-1 win at Sunderland in December
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 12:45-20:00 BST

Reading defender Tyler Blackett (illness) is pushing for a return to action against Sunderland after missing the past two games.

Midfielder Leandro Bacuna is suspended after being sent off in the 1-0 defeat by Fulham on Tuesday.

Skipper John O'Shea is likely to miss Sunderland's trip to Berkshire with back and groin problem that forced him off in Tuesday's draw with Norwich.

Marc Wilson and Paddy McNair missed that game, but could return.

Reading manager Paul Clement told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"This game's the biggest game of the season for this club. The players know that, I know that, the fans know it as well.

"There's loads of different connotations with potential results. There's no point going into that with the players, it's a case of working on the game and see what happens afterwards.

"We want to play well and still with that fighting spirit and three points are going to be massive for us."

SAM's prediction
Home win 40%Draw 27%Away win 33%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • The Royals have won their past three home league matches against Sunderland, although this is their first meeting at the Madejski Stadium since February 2013.
  • None of the past 11 league meetings between the teams have ended as a draw, with Reading winning six and Sunderland five of those 11 games.
  • Paul Clement has already won as many home Championship games for Reading in his first two matches as Jaap Stam managed in his last 17 in charge (two).
  • Sunderland haven't lost when scoring first in the Championship this season (W6 D10) but the Black Cats have scored first in their past two games and failed to win either, drawing 1-1 against both Leeds and Norwich.
  • Modou Barrow has been involved in 14 Championship goals for Reading this season (10 goals, four assists) - six more than any other player.
  • Chris Coleman has lost five of his six league meetings with Reading, drawing the other.

Saturday 14th April 2018

  • QPRQueens Park Rangers15:00PrestonPreston North End
  • ReadingReading15:00SunderlandSunderland
  • Sheff UtdSheffield United13:00MillwallMillwall
  • BarnsleyBarnsley15:00BoltonBolton Wanderers
  • BurtonBurton Albion15:00DerbyDerby County
  • HullHull City15:00Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday
  • MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough15:00Bristol CityBristol City
  • NorwichNorwich City15:00CardiffCardiff City
  • Nottm ForestNottingham Forest15:00IpswichIpswich Town
  • FulhamFulham17:30BrentfordBrentford

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves42288676364092
2Fulham422312772413181
3Cardiff41248962352780
4Aston Villa4222101066402676
5Derby411814960402068
6Millwall4218141054391568
7Middlesbrough421991459411866
8Bristol City4217141159481165
9Sheff Utd42198155749865
10Brentford4217131258471164
11Preston421615115244863
12Ipswich42168185052-256
13Norwich421414144652-656
14Leeds42159185460-654
15QPR421411175363-1053
16Hull421114176461347
17Sheff Wed421114175059-947
18Nottm Forest41137214359-1646
19Reading421012204661-1542
20Birmingham42117243261-2940
21Bolton42912213464-3039
22Barnsley41813204261-1937
23Sunderland42615214574-2933
24Burton42711243077-4732
View full Championship table

