Championship
Barnsley15:00Bolton
Venue: Oakwell

Barnsley v Bolton Wanderers

George Moncur
George Moncur (right) has made 33 appearances for Barnsley this season
Barnsley midfielder George Moncur is expected to return after missing Tuesday's defeat at Ipswich Town through illness.

Defender Zeki Fryers came off with cramp at Portman Road but should start.

Bolton midfielder Darren Pratley played in Tuesday's defeat by Millwall despite continuing nerve injury treatment.

Mark Little, Antonee Robinson, Reece Burke, Jem Karacan, Will Buckley and Aaron Wilbraham were dropped to the bench but could return at Oakwell.

SAM's prediction
Home win 44%Draw 27%Away win 29%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Barnsley are on a 12-game winless league run against Bolton (D6 L6) since a 2-1 win in the Premier League in August 1997.
  • The Trotters have won each of their last three league visits to Oakwell, though this is their first trip there since December 2013.
  • Since Jose Morais' first Championship match in charge of the Tykes, only Sunderland (7) and Burton (6) have won fewer points than Barnsley (9).
  • Phil Parkinson has never won a Football League match at Oakwell (P7 W0 D4 L3), with his only previous Championship visit there a 0-0 draw in February 2009 as Charlton manager.
  • Bolton have won just one of their last 46 away Championship matches (D13 L32).
  • Barnsley have not won back-to-back home Championship matches since August, when they beat Nottingham Forest and Sunderland.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves42288676364092
2Fulham422312772413181
3Cardiff41248962352780
4Aston Villa4222101066402676
5Derby411814960402068
6Millwall4218141054391568
7Middlesbrough421991459411866
8Bristol City4217141159481165
9Sheff Utd42198155749865
10Brentford4217131258471164
11Preston421615115244863
12Ipswich42168185052-256
13Norwich421414144652-656
14Leeds42159185460-654
15QPR421411175363-1053
16Hull421114176461347
17Sheff Wed421114175059-947
18Nottm Forest41137214359-1646
19Reading421012204661-1542
20Birmingham42117243261-2940
21Bolton42912213464-3039
22Barnsley41813204261-1937
23Sunderland42615214574-2933
24Burton42711243077-4732
View full Championship table

