Barnsley v Bolton Wanderers
-
- From the section Championship
Barnsley midfielder George Moncur is expected to return after missing Tuesday's defeat at Ipswich Town through illness.
Defender Zeki Fryers came off with cramp at Portman Road but should start.
Bolton midfielder Darren Pratley played in Tuesday's defeat by Millwall despite continuing nerve injury treatment.
Mark Little, Antonee Robinson, Reece Burke, Jem Karacan, Will Buckley and Aaron Wilbraham were dropped to the bench but could return at Oakwell.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 44%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 29%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Barnsley are on a 12-game winless league run against Bolton (D6 L6) since a 2-1 win in the Premier League in August 1997.
- The Trotters have won each of their last three league visits to Oakwell, though this is their first trip there since December 2013.
- Since Jose Morais' first Championship match in charge of the Tykes, only Sunderland (7) and Burton (6) have won fewer points than Barnsley (9).
- Phil Parkinson has never won a Football League match at Oakwell (P7 W0 D4 L3), with his only previous Championship visit there a 0-0 draw in February 2009 as Charlton manager.
- Bolton have won just one of their last 46 away Championship matches (D13 L32).
- Barnsley have not won back-to-back home Championship matches since August, when they beat Nottingham Forest and Sunderland.