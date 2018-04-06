BBC Sport - Women's World Cup qualifier: Phil Neville steps in to help out... but is told 'off you go!'

'Dr Phil' to the rescue for Wales player

England women's boss Phil Neville sportingly steps in to help Wales player Kayleigh Green with cramp, but officials are less than happy with his intervention and ask him to leave the pitch.

HIGHLIGHTS: England 0-0 Wales

