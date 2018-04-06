BBC Sport - Women's World Cup qualifier: England 0-0 Wales highlights
Highlights: England 0-0 Wales
- From the section Women's Football
Wales women deny Phil Neville victory in his first England home game in charge with a fine defensive display that kept them top of World Cup qualifying Group 1.
MATCH REPORT:England 0-0 Wales
