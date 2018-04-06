BBC Sport - Women's World Cup qualifier: Should this have been a Wales goal v England?
'That's so tough to call' - should this have been a Wales goal?
- From the section Women's Football
England defender Lucy Bronze makes a "miraculous" clearance off the line in their 0-0 World Cup qualifying draw with Wales at St Mary's.
READ MORE: Wales women hold England to draw
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired