Women's World Cup Qualifying
Netherlands Women7N Ireland Wom0

World Cup qualifier: Netherlands Women 7-0 N Ireland Women

Lieke Martens (right) gave Netherlands the perfect start with two goals in Eindhoven
Lieke Martens (right) gave Netherlands the perfect start with two goals in Eindhoven

Northern Ireland's hopes of making the 2019 Women's World Cup are all but over after they were heavily beaten by the Netherlands in Eindhoven.

Lieke Martens scored twice and Vivianne Miedema made it 3-0 before Sherida Spitse's penalty gave the European champions a 4-0 half-time lead.

Shanice van De Sanden and Spitse added further goals before a Billie Simpson own goal completed the rout.

Northern Ireland are seven points off the pace with one win from four games.

Netherlands top Group C on goal difference from Republic of Ireland after easing to victory at PSV Stadion.

Martens connected with a cross to fire in a ninth minute opener and she completed her double with a header eight minutes later.

Miedema hit the bottom corner after 27 minutes and the fourth came three minutes from the break with Spitse's spot-kick.

The punishment continued for Alfie Wylie's team as De Sanden struck before Spitse grabbed her second goal courtesy of a backpost finish.

Simpson's own goal came deep in added time and fourth-placed Northern Ireland will hope to bounce back in Tuesday's qualifier against Norway at Shamrock Park.

Line-ups

Netherlands Women

  • 1van Veenendaal
  • 22van der MostSubstituted forJansenat 59'minutes
  • 3van der Gragt
  • 20Janssen
  • 15Worm
  • 14Groenen
  • 8Spitse
  • 10van de Donk
  • 7van de SandenSubstituted forBeerensteynat 69'minutes
  • 9Miedema
  • 11MartensSubstituted forRoordat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Zeeman
  • 6Dekker
  • 12Roord
  • 13Jansen
  • 16Vreugdenhil
  • 17van Dongen
  • 21Beerensteyn

N Ireland Wom

  • 1Higgins
  • 2NewboroughSubstituted forNelsonat 45'minutes
  • 14Simpson
  • 6Hutton
  • 4Rafferty
  • 3Foy
  • 7SherwoodSubstituted forBellat 45'minutes
  • 10McFaddenSubstituted forHoldawayat 77'minutes
  • 9Furness
  • 8CallaghanBooked at 47mins
  • 11McGuinness

Substitutes

  • 5Nelson
  • 12Perry
  • 15Lindsay
  • 16Holdaway
  • 17Bell
  • 18Wilson
  • 19McPartlan
Referee:
Monika Mularczyk
Attendance:
30,238

Match Stats

Home TeamNetherlands WomenAway TeamN Ireland Wom
Possession
Home81%
Away19%
Shots
Home36
Away4
Shots on Target
Home14
Away2
Corners
Home14
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away4

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 6th April 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales Women532030311
2England Women43101501510
3Russia Women311167-14
4Bos-Herze Wom4103311-83
5Kazakhstan Women400409-90

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland Women55001531215
2Poland Women421110557
3Scotland Women32017256
4Belarus Women410339-63
5Albania Women6015420-161

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands Women43101301310
2R. of Ireland Wom431061510
3Norway Women320110376
4N Ireland Wom4103414-103
5Slovakia Women5005318-150

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden Women44001411312
2Ukraine Women32105147
3Denmark Women320110466
4Croatia Women5023312-92
5Hungary Women5014418-141

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland Women43101431110
2Germany Women4301203179
3Czech Rep Wom4211132117
4Slovenia Women4103512-73
5Faroe Islands Women4004032-320

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy Women55001311215
2Belgium Women43101731410
3Portugal Women41129364
4Romania Women410358-33
5Moldova Women5005231-290

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain Women44001411312
2Finland Women42115237
3Austria Women42117527
4Serbia Women511348-44
5Israel Women5014014-141
View full Women's World Cup Qualifying tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired