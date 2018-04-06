World Cup qualifier: Netherlands Women 7-0 N Ireland Women

Lieke Martens (right) gave Netherlands the perfect start with two goals in Eindhoven

Northern Ireland's hopes of making the 2019 Women's World Cup are all but over after they were heavily beaten by the Netherlands in Eindhoven.

Lieke Martens scored twice and Vivianne Miedema made it 3-0 before Sherida Spitse's penalty gave the European champions a 4-0 half-time lead.

Shanice van De Sanden and Spitse added further goals before a Billie Simpson own goal completed the rout.

Northern Ireland are seven points off the pace with one win from four games.

Netherlands top Group C on goal difference from Republic of Ireland after easing to victory at PSV Stadion.

Martens connected with a cross to fire in a ninth minute opener and she completed her double with a header eight minutes later.

Miedema hit the bottom corner after 27 minutes and the fourth came three minutes from the break with Spitse's spot-kick.

The punishment continued for Alfie Wylie's team as De Sanden struck before Spitse grabbed her second goal courtesy of a backpost finish.

Simpson's own goal came deep in added time and fourth-placed Northern Ireland will hope to bounce back in Tuesday's qualifier against Norway at Shamrock Park.