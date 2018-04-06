BBC Sport - Women's World Cup qualifier: Phil Neville frustrated with Wales draw after 'total domination'
Neville frustrated by draw after 'total domination' over Wales
- From the section Women's Football
England boss Phil Neville is left frustrated after the Lionesses dominated against Wales, but could only manage a goalless draw against the World Cup group leaders.
