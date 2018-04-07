Match ends, Benevento 2, Juventus 4.
Benevento 2-4 Juventus
Paulo Dybala scored a hat-trick as Juventus beat Serie A's bottom side Benevento to go seven points clear at the top overnight.
He twice gave Juventus the lead, with a curling effort and from a penalty, but Cheick Diabate equalised both times for the hosts, who have now lost 26 of their 31 games.
Dybala converted a second penalty to put the hosts ahead again.
And Douglas Costa curled home a late fourth from 25 yards.
Second-placed Napoli host Chievo on Sunday (14:00 BST).
Juventus left several regular starters on the bench as they prepare to chase a 3-0 deficit at Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final second leg on Wednesday (19:45 kick-off).
Line-ups
Benevento
- 81Puggioni
- 83Sagna
- 6Djimsiti
- 16Tosca
- 23Venuti
- 14Viola
- 30SandroSubstituted forDel Pintoat 81'minutes
- 99BrignolaSubstituted forCataldiat 62'minutes
- 66Costa Marques
- 31Djuricic
- 25DiabatéSubstituted forIemmelloat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Rutjens
- 4Del Pinto
- 8Cataldi
- 11Coda
- 18Gyamfi
- 22Brignoli
- 29Billong
- 33Iemmello
- 60Volpicelli
- 73Sanogo
- 87Lombardi
- 91Sparandeo
Juventus
- 23Szczesny
- 26Lichtsteiner
- 4Benatia
- 24Rugani
- 12Alex Sandro
- 7CuadradoSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 58'minutes
- 8MarchisioSubstituted forHiguaínat 63'minutes
- 5Pjanic
- 14Matuidi
- 10Dybala
- 17MandzukicBooked at 37minsSubstituted forKhediraat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Buffon
- 2De Sciglio
- 3Chiellini
- 6Khedira
- 9Higuaín
- 11Douglas Costa
- 16Pinsoglio
- 21Höwedes
- 22Asamoah
- 27Sturaro
- 30Bentancur
- Referee:
- Fabrizio Pasqua
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Benevento 2, Juventus 4.
Attempt missed. Filip Djuricic (Benevento) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Guilherme.
Attempt missed. Danilo Cataldi (Benevento) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Guilherme following a corner.
Corner, Benevento. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.
Attempt saved. Nicolas Viola (Benevento) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bacary Sagna.
Corner, Benevento. Conceded by Douglas Costa.
Corner, Benevento. Conceded by Douglas Costa.
Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
Bacary Sagna (Benevento) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lorenzo Del Pinto (Benevento).
Offside, Juventus. Alex Sandro tries a through ball, but Gonzalo Higuaín is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Lorenzo Del Pinto (Benevento) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Pietro Iemmello.
Goal!
Goal! Benevento 2, Juventus 4. Douglas Costa (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín.
Substitution
Substitution, Benevento. Lorenzo Del Pinto replaces Sandro.
Foul by Miralem Pjanic (Juventus).
Pietro Iemmello (Benevento) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus).
Filip Djuricic (Benevento) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Sami Khedira replaces Mario Mandzukic.
Attempt saved. Pietro Iemmello (Benevento) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Benevento 2, Juventus 3. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Juventus. Gonzalo Higuaín draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Nicolas Viola (Benevento) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Berat Djimsiti.
Attempt blocked. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.
Attempt missed. Nicolas Viola (Benevento) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Danilo Cataldi.
Substitution
Substitution, Benevento. Pietro Iemmello replaces Cheick Diabaté.
Attempt missed. Berat Djimsiti (Benevento) header from a difficult angle on the right is too high. Assisted by Nicolas Viola with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Benevento. Conceded by Daniele Rugani.
Corner, Benevento. Conceded by Miralem Pjanic.
Corner, Benevento. Conceded by Medhi Benatia.
Attempt missed. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cheick Diabaté (Benevento).
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Gonzalo Higuaín replaces Claudio Marchisio.
Substitution
Substitution, Benevento. Danilo Cataldi replaces Enrico Brignola.
Attempt missed. Claudio Marchisio (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Douglas Costa replaces Juan Cuadrado.