Italian Serie A
Benevento2Juventus4

Benevento 2-4 Juventus

Paulo Dybala
Paulo Dybala is the third top scorer in the Italian top flight this season with 21 goals

Paulo Dybala scored a hat-trick as Juventus beat Serie A's bottom side Benevento to go seven points clear at the top overnight.

He twice gave Juventus the lead, with a curling effort and from a penalty, but Cheick Diabate equalised both times for the hosts, who have now lost 26 of their 31 games.

Dybala converted a second penalty to put the hosts ahead again.

And Douglas Costa curled home a late fourth from 25 yards.

Second-placed Napoli host Chievo on Sunday (14:00 BST).

Juventus left several regular starters on the bench as they prepare to chase a 3-0 deficit at Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final second leg on Wednesday (19:45 kick-off).

Line-ups

Benevento

  • 81Puggioni
  • 83Sagna
  • 6Djimsiti
  • 16Tosca
  • 23Venuti
  • 14Viola
  • 30SandroSubstituted forDel Pintoat 81'minutes
  • 99BrignolaSubstituted forCataldiat 62'minutes
  • 66Costa Marques
  • 31Djuricic
  • 25DiabatéSubstituted forIemmelloat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Rutjens
  • 4Del Pinto
  • 8Cataldi
  • 11Coda
  • 18Gyamfi
  • 22Brignoli
  • 29Billong
  • 33Iemmello
  • 60Volpicelli
  • 73Sanogo
  • 87Lombardi
  • 91Sparandeo

Juventus

  • 23Szczesny
  • 26Lichtsteiner
  • 4Benatia
  • 24Rugani
  • 12Alex Sandro
  • 7CuadradoSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 58'minutes
  • 8MarchisioSubstituted forHiguaínat 63'minutes
  • 5Pjanic
  • 14Matuidi
  • 10Dybala
  • 17MandzukicBooked at 37minsSubstituted forKhediraat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Buffon
  • 2De Sciglio
  • 3Chiellini
  • 6Khedira
  • 9Higuaín
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 16Pinsoglio
  • 21Höwedes
  • 22Asamoah
  • 27Sturaro
  • 30Bentancur
Referee:
Fabrizio Pasqua

Match Stats

Home TeamBeneventoAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home16
Away15
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home9
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Benevento 2, Juventus 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Benevento 2, Juventus 4.

Attempt missed. Filip Djuricic (Benevento) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Guilherme.

Attempt missed. Danilo Cataldi (Benevento) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Guilherme following a corner.

Corner, Benevento. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.

Attempt saved. Nicolas Viola (Benevento) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bacary Sagna.

Corner, Benevento. Conceded by Douglas Costa.

Corner, Benevento. Conceded by Douglas Costa.

Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).

Bacary Sagna (Benevento) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lorenzo Del Pinto (Benevento).

Offside, Juventus. Alex Sandro tries a through ball, but Gonzalo Higuaín is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Lorenzo Del Pinto (Benevento) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Pietro Iemmello.

Goal!

Goal! Benevento 2, Juventus 4. Douglas Costa (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín.

Substitution

Substitution, Benevento. Lorenzo Del Pinto replaces Sandro.

Foul by Miralem Pjanic (Juventus).

Pietro Iemmello (Benevento) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus).

Filip Djuricic (Benevento) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Sami Khedira replaces Mario Mandzukic.

Attempt saved. Pietro Iemmello (Benevento) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Benevento 2, Juventus 3. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty Juventus. Gonzalo Higuaín draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Nicolas Viola (Benevento) after a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Berat Djimsiti.

Attempt blocked. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.

Attempt missed. Nicolas Viola (Benevento) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Danilo Cataldi.

Substitution

Substitution, Benevento. Pietro Iemmello replaces Cheick Diabaté.

Attempt missed. Berat Djimsiti (Benevento) header from a difficult angle on the right is too high. Assisted by Nicolas Viola with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Benevento. Conceded by Daniele Rugani.

Corner, Benevento. Conceded by Miralem Pjanic.

Corner, Benevento. Conceded by Medhi Benatia.

Attempt missed. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Cheick Diabaté (Benevento).

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Gonzalo Higuaín replaces Claudio Marchisio.

Substitution

Substitution, Benevento. Danilo Cataldi replaces Enrico Brignola.

Attempt missed. Claudio Marchisio (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Douglas Costa replaces Juan Cuadrado.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 7th April 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus31263274185681
2Napoli30235264204474
3Roma31186750252560
4Inter Milan301611350212959
5Lazio30176773393457
6AC Milan3015694235751
7Fiorentina31148943331050
8Atalanta31139946331348
9Sampdoria30145115046447
10Torino30101284538742
11Bologna30105153542-735
12Genoa3097142431-734
13Udinese30103173846-833
14Chievo3078152849-2129
15Sassuolo3078152050-3029
16Cagliari3085172850-2229
17SPAL31512142951-2227
18Crotone3066182856-2824
19Hellas Verona3064202562-3722
20Benevento3141262673-4713
View full Italian Serie A table

