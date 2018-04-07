Bayern Munich wrap up sixth Bundesliga title in a row with win over Augsburg

Bayern Munich celebrated with a Bundesliga replica trophy

Bayern Munich came from behind to wrap up their sixth consecutive Bundesliga title with a 4-1 win over Augsburg.

Jupp Heynckes' side picked up the Bavarian derby win they needed to become champions with five games to spare.

They had trailed through Niklas Sule's own goal but Corentin Tolisso and James Rodriguez set them on their way towards a 28th German championship.

Arjen Robben converted Rodriguez's cut-back and Sandro Wagner headed a fourth.

Treble-chasing Bayern rested a host of players with Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Sevilla in mind. Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Thiago, Franck Ribery, Mats Hummels and Javi Martinez were all on the bench.

They had looked in trouble when Sven Ulreich's parried save hit Sule and flew into their own net. But Tolisso headed in Joshua Kimmich's cross and Rodriguez then smashed home from close range.

Robben's powerful third - his 95th Bundesliga goal - confirmed the victory - and Wagner completed the rout late on.

Heynckes turns Bayern's fortunes around

Arjen Robben is playing under Jupp Heynckes for the second time at Bayern

Bayern Munich were five points behind Borussia Dortmund when they lured Heynckes out of retirement in October - for his fourth spell as manager - after sacking Carlo Ancelotti.

Heynckes, now 72, had not worked since 2013 when he led Bayern to the treble of Bundesliga, Champions League and German Cup - and was then replaced by Pep Guardiola.

Having wrapped up Heynckes' fourth title as Bayern boss, 29 years after the first, they are in contention for the treble once again.

Bayern - who have won 28 out of 31 games since the legendary manager's return - face Sevilla in the Champions League quarter-final second leg on Wednesday, having won the away tie 2-1.

The Bavarians face Bayer Leverkusen in the German Cup semi-finals on Tuesday, 17 April.

"I'd like to send my best wishes to Carlo Ancelotti in Italy," said Heynckes. "This title is also for him. He is a fantastic coach."

Bayern's wait for a home title goes on

Franck Ribery won a joint-record eighth Bundesliga title - on his 35th birthday

In a strange quirk, Bayern have not clinched a league title in a home game since the year 2000 - meaning they have never done it since moving to the Allianz Arena in 2005.

They have sealed 11 of their 12 Bundesligas since then by winning or drawing away matches, with the 2014-15 championship secured on a day when they were not even playing.

The victory in Augsburg was the second time in this run they have wrapped it up in Bavaria, following a 2-1 win at Ingolstadt in 2016. Three of those 12 titles were won in Wolfsburg, including last year's 6-0 thrashing.