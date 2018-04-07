Spanish La Liga
Barcelona3Leganés1

Barcelona 3-1 Leganes

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi is the first player to score six direct free-kicks in a La Liga season since Ronaldinho in 2006-07

Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick as runaway leaders Barcelona equalled the La Liga record of 38 games unbeaten with victory over Leganes.

Messi curled home a fantastic 30-yard free-kick before latching onto Philippe Coutinho's through ball to make it 2-0.

Nabil el Zhar pulled one back but Messi scored from Ousmane Dembele's pass to complete a 45th career hat-trick.

Barca, who are seven games from an unbeaten La Liga season, are now 12 points above Atletico Madrid.

They equalled Real Sociedad's record of 38 matches unbeaten across 1978-79 and 1979-80 - and are now targeting becoming the first team to go unbeaten in a 38-game season in Spain's top flight.

Atletico can narrow the gap back to nine points when they visit Real Madrid on Sunday (15:15 BST).

Barca are next in action on Wednesday at Roma in the Champions League quarter-final second leg, defending a 4-1 advantage from the first leg at the Nou Camp.

Messi's free-kick means he is the first player to score from outside the box in six consecutive La Liga games since at least 2003-04 - when Opta started recording detailed statistics.

Line-ups

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Cabral Semedo
  • 3Piqué
  • 25Vermaelen
  • 20SergiSubstituted forAlbaat 74'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 4Rakitic
  • 21André Gomes
  • 11DembéléSubstituted forD Suárezat 88'minutes
  • 10Messi
  • 14Coutinho CorreiaBooked at 78minsSubstituted forIniestaat 81'minutes
  • 9L Suárez

Substitutes

  • 6D Suárez
  • 8Iniesta
  • 13Cillessen
  • 15Paulinho
  • 17Alcácer
  • 18Alba
  • 23Umtiti

Leganés

  • 1Cuéllar
  • 20ZaldúaBooked at 79mins
  • 3Bustinza
  • 22SiovasBooked at 51mins
  • 14García
  • 21PérezBooked at 76minsSubstituted forGuerreroat 78'minutes
  • 8Appelt PiresBooked at 55mins
  • 10El Zhar
  • 17ErasoSubstituted forBrasanacat 60'minutes
  • 23Ramos
  • 7AmrabatSubstituted forBeauvueat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Román Triguero
  • 6Gumbau
  • 9Guerrero
  • 12Beauvue
  • 13Champagne
  • 19Muñoz
  • 24Brasanac
Referee:
Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
Attendance:
72,126

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamLeganés
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home12
Away11
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home14
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Barcelona 3, Leganés 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Barcelona 3, Leganés 1.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Unai Bustinza.

Foul by Lionel Messi (Barcelona).

Darko Brasanac (Leganés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Claudio Beauvue (Leganés) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabriel Pires.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Denis Suárez replaces Ousmane Dembélé.

Goal!

Goal! Barcelona 3, Leganés 1. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.

Booking

Jordi Alba (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).

Joseba Zaldua (Leganés) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Claudio Beauvue (Leganés) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Miguel Ángel Guerrero.

Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).

Unai Bustinza (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Andrés Iniesta replaces Philippe Coutinho.

Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Darko Brasanac (Leganés).

Booking

Joseba Zaldua (Leganés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joseba Zaldua (Leganés).

Substitution

Substitution, Leganés. Miguel Ángel Guerrero replaces Rubén Pérez.

Booking

Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona).

Unai Bustinza (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Rubén Pérez (Leganés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rubén Pérez (Leganés).

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Jordi Alba replaces Sergi Roberto.

Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Nélson Semedo.

Foul by Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona).

Joseba Zaldua (Leganés) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by André Gomes.

Goal!

Goal! Barcelona 2, Leganés 1. Nabil El Zhar (Leganés) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gabriel Pires.

Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Darko Brasanac (Leganés).

Attempt missed. Nabil El Zhar (Leganés) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Darko Brasanac with a cross.

Offside, Barcelona. André Gomes tries a through ball, but Philippe Coutinho is caught offside.

Foul by Nélson Semedo (Barcelona).

Gabriel Pires (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 7th April 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona31247079166379
2Atl Madrid30207350143667
3Real Madrid30196576334363
4Valencia30195658312762
5Real Betis31154125253-149
6Villarreal30145114034647
7Sevilla31144133950-1146
8Girona30128104443144
9Celta Vigo31127125043743
10Eibar31117133645-940
11Getafe31109123530539
12Ath Bilbao30812103034-436
13Espanyol30812102637-1136
14Leganés31106152639-1336
15Alavés31112182845-1735
16Real Sociedad3097145152-134
17Levante30513122644-1828
18Dep La Coruña3158182963-3423
19Las Palmas3056192161-4021
20Malaga3145221948-2917
View full Spanish La Liga table

