EFL Trophy - Final
Lincoln City15:00Shrewsbury
Venue: Wembley Stadium

Lincoln City v Shrewsbury Town

Lincoln City's management duo Danny Cowley and Nicky Cowley
Having already reached Wembley for the first time, Lincoln are also attempting to win back-to-back promotions to League One
Click here for live text coverage from 14:30 BST

League Two promotion hopefuls Lincoln City face League One high-flyers Shrewsbury Town in Sunday's EFL Trophy final at Wembley Stadium (15:00 BST).

Lincoln, who beat Chelsea's under-21 side in the last four, are playing at the national stadium for the first time in their 133-year history.

Shrewsbury will be hoping to end a run of three defeats from three at Wembley, having overcome Yeovil in the semis.

Coventry are the holders after beating Oxford in last-year's showpiece.

The Imps are sure to be without four players, with defenders James Williams and Scott Wharton and midfielders Tom Pett and Jordan Williams all cup tied.

Shrewsbury will give late fitness tests to winger Alex Rodman (back) and defender Toto Nsiala, who is set to play in a protective mask following his fractured cheekbone.

But they are definitely without captain Abu Ogogo, who is out for the season after damaging his knee in training. He suffered the injury in a collision with fellow midfielder Bryn Morris, who comes in to replace him.

EFL Trophy final match facts

  • This is Lincoln City's first-ever appearance in the EFL Trophy final, while Shrewsbury have reached this stage just once before, losing 2-1 to Rotherham United in the 1996 competition.
  • This will be the third meeting between these two teams in this competition. Shrewsbury have won both of the previous two, coming out as 1-0 victors in November 1991 and 2-1 winners in November 2002.
  • This will be the first game between the sides in any competition since a League Two meeting in February 2011. Shrewsbury have won each of the last four encounters by an aggregate score of 10-1.
  • Danny Cowley's side have won six of their seven EFL Trophy games this season (D1), more than any other team in the competition in 2017-18. Their one draw came in the semi-final against Chelsea U21s, whom they would eventually eliminate after a 4-2 win on penalties.
  • Lincoln have netted 16 goals in their seven matches in this competition this season; no side has scored more.
  • Shrewsbury have conceded only five goals in their seven EFL Trophy games en route to the final, keeping three clean sheets; only Peterborough (four) have kept more this season.
  • While Lincoln have won five of their last eight cup games against sides from a higher division than themselves (L3), the Shrews have won their last six in a row against sides from a lower division in all competitions since losing 1-0 to Cambridge United in last season's EFL Trophy in August 2016.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fleetwood33007259
2Leicester City U21311135-24
3Carlisle31023303
4Morecambe301236-32

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackpool32107347
2Accrington32018446
3Wigan311156-15
4Middlesbrough U213003411-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rochdale31205146
2Bury320145-16
3Blackburn31112204
4Stoke City U21301214-32

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Port Vale32105238
2Oldham32105147
3Newcastle United U21310236-33
4Crewe300337-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Walsall32106337
2Shrewsbury32016336
3Coventry31116605
4West Bromwich Albion U21300328-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bradford32016606
2Chesterfield311167-15
3Rotherham31115324
4Manchester City U21302145-13

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City33007349
2Mansfield32014406
3Notts County310245-13
4Everton U21300325-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scunthorpe32106337
2Doncaster31203217
3Grimsby302134-12
4Sunderland U21301225-32

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth32107437
2Charlton32015326
3Fulham U2131118715
4Crawley300328-60

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gillingham330010649
2Southend32014226
3Colchester301225-32
4Reading U213012710-31

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swindon32017526
2West Ham United U2132016516
3Bristol Rovers31028803
4Wycombe310236-33

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Yeovil32106338
2Chelsea U2131206425
3Plymouth302156-14
4Exeter301248-41

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swansea City U2133006249
2Forest Green32014316
3Cheltenham310245-13
4Newport300326-40

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton31205417
2Wimbledon32019816
3Barnet31116604
4Tottenham Hotspur U21301268-21

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1MK Dons32106338
2Oxford Utd311111834
3Stevenage311157-24
4Brighton and Hove Albion U21301237-42

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterborough32105147
2Northampton30305506
3Southampton U21311145-14
4Cambridge301214-31
View full EFL Trophy tables

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired