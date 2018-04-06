Paul Pogba: Man Utd midfielder was offered to Man City - Pep Guardiola

Media playback is not supported on this device Man City were offered chance to sign Paul Pogba & Henrikh Mkhitaryan - Pep Guardiola

Manchester City were offered the chance to buy Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Manchester United in January, says manager Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola said the pair's agent, Mino Raiola, contacted him and told him the midfielders were available.

Pogba, who joined United for a then record £89m in 2016, stayed at Old Trafford but Mkhitaryan joined Arsenal.

Raiola told BBC Sport he did not speak to Guardiola but did not deny telling City of the players' availability.

United said they would not have sold Pogba to City.

In his news conference before Saturday's Manchester derby - when City will win the Premier League if they beat their rivals - Guardiola was asked to comment on reports that Raiola called him "a coward" and a "dog" for the way he treats people.

Guardiola said: "Two months ago he asked me if I wanted Pogba and Mkhitaryan. And to talk about dogs... that is disrespectful to dogs."

The Spaniard refused to say whether he was interested in Pogba but said the 25-year-old France international "is a great player".

Pogba was left out of United's starting line-up for both legs of their Champions League last-16 defeat by Sevilla in February and March.

Raiola is agent to several star players, including former Sweden and United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

