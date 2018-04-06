Ben Wilmot: Stevenage chairman says defender close to leaving club

Ben Wilmot (right) made his England Under-19 debut in March

Stevenage chairman Phil Wallace says the club are close to agreeing a fee for the sale of centre-back Ben Wilmot.

Wilmot, 18, has played 15 times for the League Two side this term, but has been left out of their squad to face Newport on Saturday as negotiations continue.

Any deal would see the England Under-19 defender move in the summer window.

"We have made public our valuation and the closer we are getting to that the more likely it is that Ben will move," Wallace told the club website.

"We have had interest from Premier League and Championship clubs, which is not surprising when Ben is recognised by England as being one of the top four centre-halves at his age level, with the other three coming from Man City, Chelsea and Spurs."