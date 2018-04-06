Bangor City and Connah's Quay refused FAW domestic licence

The teams which currently sit second and third in the Welsh Premier League have been refused domestic licences for next season by the FAW.

Connah's Quay Nomads and Bangor City both failed in their applications, which means they will no longer be able to play in Welsh football's top flight next season.

They have until 26 April to appeal.

However Caernarfon Town, currently top of the Huws Gray Alliance, were successful in their application.

It means they are eligible to play in the Premier League should they achieve promotion.

Nine clubs were successful in applying for a FAW Tier 1 Licence and UEFA Licence for the 2018-19 season:

Aberystwyth Town

Bala Town

Barry Town United

Cardiff Metropolitan University

Carmarthen Town

Cefn Druids

Llandudno

Newtown

The New Saints

They were assessed on criteria such as infrastructure, the youth and coaching set ups, as well as administration and personnel.

Five other teams were granted a FAW Tier 1 Licence:

Airbus UK Broughton

Caernarfon Town

Flint Town United

Haverfordwest County

Rhyl

As well as Bangor City and Connah's Quay Nomads, Llanelli Town were also refused their domestic licence.

Penybont, Porthmadog and Prestatyn Town all withdrew their applications.