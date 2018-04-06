Celtic: Scott Brown surprised at leniency of Andrew Davis red card ban

Celtic captain Scott Brown says he would have expected more than a two-match ban had he committed the foul he sustained against Ross County skipper Andrew Davies.

Davies was sent off following his challenge on Brown in Celtic's 3-0 victory at Celtic Park last month.

Brown, who has not received an apology from Davies, joked that after the foul he "didn't want more kids anyway".

However, the midfielder insists the incident is now "in the past".

Davies received an automatic two-match ban for his dismissal but was spared further punishment by the Scottish FA.

More to follow.

