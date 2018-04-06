Rangers: Josh Windass doubtful for Old Firm Scottish Cup semi-final

Josh Windass is doubtful for the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic

Rangers midfielder Josh Windass could miss the Old Firm derby Scottish Cup semi-final, says manager Graeme Murty.

Windass is struggling with a calf injury sustained following a challenge by Cedric Kipre in the 2-2 draw with Motherwell at Fir Park last weekend.

"Josh is not available for tomorrow [against Dundee at Ibrox] unfortunately," said Murty.

"I don't know about next weekend as yet. It's too soon to say. We'll assess him over the weekend."

Murty added: "It [the Dundee game] will be a bit too soon for him as he's a bit tender at the minute. He didn't train at all this week.

"Cedric is a hefty guy and Josh felt that impact. It was 16 and-a-half stone of Kipre falling on his leg. He's got an impact injury to his calf."

Rangers face Celtic at Hampden on 15 April, with Motherwell and Aberdeen contesting the other semi-final the previous day.