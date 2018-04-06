BBC Sport - Pep Guardiola: Man City Premier League season 'impossible' to replicate
'Impossible' for Man City to replicate this season - Guardiola
- From the section Football
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says it will be "impossible" for his side to replicate their dominant form in the Premier League again.
READ MORE:That feeling when you win the league against your rivals...
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired