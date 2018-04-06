BBC Sport - Man City were offered Paul Pogba & Henrikh Mkhitaryan - Pep Guardiola
Man City were offered Pogba & Mkhitaryan - Guardiola
- From the section Football
Manchester City were offered the chance to buy Manchester United midfielders Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the January transfer window, says manager Pep Guardiola.
