BBC Sport - Bournemouth's Lewis Cook recalls 'overwhelming' England debut
'It was unreal' - Cook on his 'overwhelming' England debut
- From the section Bournemouth
Bournemouth's Lewis Cook looks back on his recent "unreal" England debut in a 1-1 draw with Italy at Wembley.
Watch the full interview on Saturday's Football Focus from 12:00 BST on BBC One.
